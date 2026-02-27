FORECAST: Damp Friday makes way for amazing weekend weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Still damp and dreary this morning with some dense fog in spots.
- We will see some light rain drifting into the area from the south throughout the morning.
- Drier this afternoon but still rather cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
- The weekend still looks amazing as highs warm to near 70 degrees tomorrow and mid 70s on Sunday.
- A sharp cool down returns early next week with temps barely in the 50s and light rain.
- Some northern areas may be cold enough to bring in some brief wintry mix (best shot in the mountains). We’ll get a more clear picture of that through the weekend.
