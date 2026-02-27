FORECAST: Damp Friday makes way for amazing weekend weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Still damp and dreary this morning with some dense fog in spots.

We will see some light rain drifting into the area from the south throughout the morning.

Drier this afternoon but still rather cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The weekend still looks amazing as highs warm to near 70 degrees tomorrow and mid 70s on Sunday.

A sharp cool down returns early next week with temps barely in the 50s and light rain.

Some northern areas may be cold enough to bring in some brief wintry mix (best shot in the mountains). We’ll get a more clear picture of that through the weekend.

