FORECAST: Daytime highs to near 90 on Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com
  • Daytime highs will once again be near 90 on Sunday, with a feel like temperature in the low to mid 90s.
  • The region is seeing a little bit of rain out there early this morning. The mountains are picking up a few stray showers, and those will gradually track to the southeast throughout the early morning.
  • By mid-day, there is a chance for some isolated, pop-up thunder showers. The showers appear to be non-severe and non-threatening, with the biggest threat being localized downpours.
  • Not much relief from the heat is on the way over the next several days. Highs will continue to be in the upper 80s into the 90s.
  • Monday’s pattern is very similar as temperatures will start off in the 70s and eventually make it back to the low 90s.

