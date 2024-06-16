FORECAST: Daytime highs to near 90 on Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Daytime highs will once again be near 90 on Sunday, with a feel like temperature in the low to mid 90s.
- The region is seeing a little bit of rain out there early this morning. The mountains are picking up a few stray showers, and those will gradually track to the southeast throughout the early morning.
- By mid-day, there is a chance for some isolated, pop-up thunder showers. The showers appear to be non-severe and non-threatening, with the biggest threat being localized downpours.
- Not much relief from the heat is on the way over the next several days. Highs will continue to be in the upper 80s into the 90s.
- Monday’s pattern is very similar as temperatures will start off in the 70s and eventually make it back to the low 90s.
