FORECAST: Debby leaves humid, mostly dry conditions

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Debby has finally left us and we will start to dry out today, but it will remain very humid.

Highs are going to heat back up to the lower 90s with heat index values near or above 100°.

A few isolated downpours can’t be ruled out late day coming off the high country as a weak boundary sneaks in late day.

The rain chance for weekend remains low, but we don’t fully dry out.

. Temps remain in the lower 90s Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

No big rain chances heading into next week for now, but each day holds the shot for a few storms to pop up.

There are some high water spots left this morning, but waters are receding.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group