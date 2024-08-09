FORECAST: Debby leaves humid, mostly dry conditions

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Debby has finally left us and we will start to dry out today, but it will remain very humid.
- Highs are going to heat back up to the lower 90s with heat index values near or above 100°.
- A few isolated downpours can’t be ruled out late day coming off the high country as a weak boundary sneaks in late day.
- The rain chance for weekend remains low, but we don’t fully dry out.
- . Temps remain in the lower 90s Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.
- No big rain chances heading into next week for now, but each day holds the shot for a few storms to pop up.
- There are some high water spots left this morning, but waters are receding.
