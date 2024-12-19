FORECAST: Drastic cool-down expected tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The warm weather is expected to continue for the rest of the day.

However, we are in for a drastic change tomorrow.

Clouds and wind from the northeast are expected to limit the thermometer.

This will likely make temperatures feel 15 degrees colder.

Things are expected to get progressively colder than that as we approach the weekend.

