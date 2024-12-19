Forecasts

FORECAST: Drastic cool-down expected tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The warm weather is expected to continue for the rest of the day.
  • However, we are in for a drastic change tomorrow.
  • Clouds and wind from the northeast are expected to limit the thermometer.
  • This will likely make temperatures feel 15 degrees colder.
  • Things are expected to get progressively colder than that as we approach the weekend.

