Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry, cooler air in store Friday

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • “It is feeling fantastic outside with lower humidity,” said Meteorologist Joe Puma on Wednesday afternoon.
  • On Friday, highs will continue to drop into the upper 80s with additional cloud cover.
  • We are still monitoring a system in the Atlantic Ocean, but it appears it won’t impact our area due to the dry air.
  • “The heat and humidity will return with a vengeance heading into Sunday and next week,” Puma said.
  • There will be a long stretch of temperatures in the upper 90s starting Sunday afternoon.
  • Afternoon and evening storms are possible.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

