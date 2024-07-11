FORECAST: Dry, cooler air in store Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- “It is feeling fantastic outside with lower humidity,” said Meteorologist Joe Puma on Wednesday afternoon.
- On Friday, highs will continue to drop into the upper 80s with additional cloud cover.
- We are still monitoring a system in the Atlantic Ocean, but it appears it won’t impact our area due to the dry air.
- “The heat and humidity will return with a vengeance heading into Sunday and next week,” Puma said.
- There will be a long stretch of temperatures in the upper 90s starting Sunday afternoon.
- Afternoon and evening storms are possible.
