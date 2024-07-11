FORECAST: Dry, cooler air in store Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“It is feeling fantastic outside with lower humidity,” said Meteorologist Joe Puma on Wednesday afternoon.

On Friday, highs will continue to drop into the upper 80s with additional cloud cover.

We are still monitoring a system in the Atlantic Ocean, but it appears it won’t impact our area due to the dry air.

“The heat and humidity will return with a vengeance heading into Sunday and next week,” Puma said.

There will be a long stretch of temperatures in the upper 90s starting Sunday afternoon.

Afternoon and evening storms are possible.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

