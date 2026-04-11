FORECAST: Dry and getting drier

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re remaining dry with little to no rain.

A very weak front may trigger an isolated shower or two in northern viewing areas into early Saturday evening.

This will be no help to the current drought.

Building heat next week reaching close to record highs Tuesday-Thursday (well into the 80s).

Fire danger continues along with burn bans across the Carolinas.

Charlotte is nearly 6.0″ below normal for rain since the beginning of the year. To put that number into perspective, we are down 1 ½ - 2 months worth of rain (roughly).

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