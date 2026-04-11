FORECAST: Dry and getting drier

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re remaining dry with little to no rain.
- A very weak front may trigger an isolated shower or two in northern viewing areas into early Saturday evening.
- This will be no help to the current drought.
- Building heat next week reaching close to record highs Tuesday-Thursday (well into the 80s).
- Fire danger continues along with burn bans across the Carolinas.
- Charlotte is nearly 6.0″ below normal for rain since the beginning of the year. To put that number into perspective, we are down 1 ½ - 2 months worth of rain (roughly).
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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