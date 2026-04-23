FORECAST: Dry, hot conditions persist into Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Air quality remains the leading weather concern today as wildfire smoke continues to drift through the region.

An air quality alert stays in effect until 8 p.m., and similar dry, hot conditions are expected again tomorrow, keeping smoke levels elevated.

A weak cold front arrives Saturday afternoon, bringing a few scattered showers.

While rainfall will be light and won’t make a dent in the ongoing rain deficit, the shift in weather should help improve air quality heading into the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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