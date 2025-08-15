FORECAST: Dry but steamy weekend ahead for big events across the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have a ton going on all over the Carolinas this weekend, from move-in at App State to Pride and Charlotte FC.

For once, it looks like we are going to stay mainly dry.

It’s all about the heat and steam, with heat index values near the upper 90s by Sunday.

A few stray storms can’t be ruled out this weekend, but most festivities should go off without a hitch.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

