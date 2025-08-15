Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry but steamy weekend ahead for big events across the Carolinas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We have a ton going on all over the Carolinas this weekend, from move-in at App State to Pride and Charlotte FC.
  • For once, it looks like we are going to stay mainly dry.
  • It’s all about the heat and steam, with heat index values near the upper 90s by Sunday.
  • A few stray storms can’t be ruled out this weekend, but most festivities should go off without a hitch.

