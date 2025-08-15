FORECAST: Dry but steamy weekend ahead for big events across the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We have a ton going on all over the Carolinas this weekend, from move-in at App State to Pride and Charlotte FC.
- For once, it looks like we are going to stay mainly dry.
- It’s all about the heat and steam, with heat index values near the upper 90s by Sunday.
- A few stray storms can’t be ruled out this weekend, but most festivities should go off without a hitch.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group