Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry and sunny with warmer weather on the way

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The rain is long gone, and we get back into sunshine today.
  • Highs warm back to the lower 60s this afternoon with even warmer weather coming in for the rest of the week.
  • Temps soar to the mid 60s on Tuesday and then we’ll be sitting near 70 degrees midweek.
  • Some 70s are even coming in again by Thursday and Friday before some more rain comes in for the weekend.
  • This doesn’t look to be nearly as much as what we saw yesterday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read