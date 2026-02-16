FORECAST: Dry and sunny with warmer weather on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The rain is long gone, and we get back into sunshine today.
- Highs warm back to the lower 60s this afternoon with even warmer weather coming in for the rest of the week.
- Temps soar to the mid 60s on Tuesday and then we’ll be sitting near 70 degrees midweek.
- Some 70s are even coming in again by Thursday and Friday before some more rain comes in for the weekend.
- This doesn’t look to be nearly as much as what we saw yesterday.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
