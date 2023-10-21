FORECAST: Dry weekend following Friday hail and thunderstorms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Numerous severe thunderstorms and severe thunderstorm warnings popped up Friday afternoon into the evening, but a cold front has pushed that activity offshore.
- A few of these storms produced nickel to quarter-sized hail and damaging winds.
- This starts a nice stretch of dry weather ahead with a slow warming trend next week. Temperatures will be a little on the cool side in the early morning hours and cool down quickly during the evening hours.
- The normal high temperature this time of year is 72 degrees.
- Side note on rainfall: Charlotte is a little over 4.00″ of rain below normal since Sept 1 so although we love the sunshine, we could actually use some rain.
Beyond the Carolinas:
- The Northeast has another coastal storm with rain and wind this weekend, marking several weekends in a row for them.
- In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy is east of the Leeward Islands and turning more north…no concern to the US mainland.
