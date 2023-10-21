FORECAST: Dry weekend following Friday hail and thunderstorms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Numerous severe thunderstorms and severe thunderstorm warnings popped up Friday afternoon into the evening, but a cold front has pushed that activity offshore.

A few of these storms produced nickel to quarter-sized hail and damaging winds.

This starts a nice stretch of dry weather ahead with a slow warming trend next week. Temperatures will be a little on the cool side in the early morning hours and cool down quickly during the evening hours.

The normal high temperature this time of year is 72 degrees.

Side note on rainfall: Charlotte is a little over 4.00″ of rain below normal since Sept 1 so although we love the sunshine, we could actually use some rain.

Beyond the Carolinas:

The Northeast has another coastal storm with rain and wind this weekend, marking several weekends in a row for them.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy is east of the Leeward Islands and turning more north…no concern to the US mainland.

