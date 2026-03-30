FORECAST: Dry, windy weather keeps wildfire risk high across the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Dry, windy weather continues to elevate wildfire danger across the region.

Gusts over 20 mph are making it difficult for firefighters in the Mountains and keeping fire risk high around Charlotte.

Temperatures will climb back into the 80s, but meaningful rain remains unlikely until Friday or the weekend.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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