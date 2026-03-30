Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry, windy weather keeps wildfire risk high across the region

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Dry, windy weather continues to elevate wildfire danger across the region.
  • Gusts over 20 mph are making it difficult for firefighters in the Mountains and keeping fire risk high around Charlotte.
  • Temperatures will climb back into the 80s, but meaningful rain remains unlikely until Friday or the weekend.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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