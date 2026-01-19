FORECAST: Drying out, cooling down overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

From here its all about the cold tonight as lows drop into the low to middle 20s and highs return to the mid 40s tomorrow.

We’ll stay dry for the week with warming temperatures into the 50s by Thursday.

Now, next weekend is when things get interesting.

This morning both long range models we use picked up on a decent storm system that could bring snow, rain and/or ice to the region next Saturday and Sunday.

We are still a week away but with both models on board, we will be keeping a close eye on it.

We have a chance for wintry weather next weekend, but still way too early for the panic button.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group