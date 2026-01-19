Forecasts

FORECAST: Drying out, cooling down overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • From here its all about the cold tonight as lows drop into the low to middle 20s and highs return to the mid 40s tomorrow.
  • We’ll stay dry for the week with warming temperatures into the 50s by Thursday.
  • Now, next weekend is when things get interesting.
  • This morning both long range models we use picked up on a decent storm system that could bring snow, rain and/or ice to the region next Saturday and Sunday.
  • We are still a week away but with both models on board, we will be keeping a close eye on it.
  • We have a chance for wintry weather next weekend, but still way too early for the panic button. 

