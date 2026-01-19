FORECAST: Drying out, cooling down overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- From here its all about the cold tonight as lows drop into the low to middle 20s and highs return to the mid 40s tomorrow.
- We’ll stay dry for the week with warming temperatures into the 50s by Thursday.
- Now, next weekend is when things get interesting.
- This morning both long range models we use picked up on a decent storm system that could bring snow, rain and/or ice to the region next Saturday and Sunday.
- We are still a week away but with both models on board, we will be keeping a close eye on it.
- We have a chance for wintry weather next weekend, but still way too early for the panic button.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group