FORECAST: Expect another nice day before rain arrives Friday

Nice, sunny conditions will last another day before cold rain arrives Friday.

Showers are likely with highs in the mid-50s.

Rain will continue on Saturday and things will gradually clear up in time for another ideal day on Sunday.

Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the low-to-mid-60s under sunny skies.

The chance of rain returns on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

[ENTER FORECAST]

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group