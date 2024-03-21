Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect another nice day before rain arrives Friday

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
  • Nice, sunny conditions will last another day before cold rain arrives Friday.
  • Showers are likely with highs in the mid-50s.
  • Rain will continue on Saturday and things will gradually clear up in time for another ideal day on Sunday.
  • Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the low-to-mid-60s under sunny skies.
  • The chance of rain returns on Tuesday.

FORECAST:

