FORECAST: Expect another nice day before rain arrives Friday

- Nice, sunny conditions will last another day before cold rain arrives Friday.
- Showers are likely with highs in the mid-50s.
- Rain will continue on Saturday and things will gradually clear up in time for another ideal day on Sunday.
- Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the low-to-mid-60s under sunny skies.
- The chance of rain returns on Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE — The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
