Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect 'bone-chilling' temps overnight

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com and Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • “It’s about to turn bone-chilling cold in Charlotte tonight,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Tuesday afternoon.
  • It will get into the 20s tonight.
  • Temps will bounce back on Wednesday with sunshine, however, the weather will stay very cold, even for December all week, Ahrens said.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

