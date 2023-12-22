Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect clouds, mild temps this weekend, then a rainy Christmas

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
  • Clouds will be around much of the weekend but the temperature will be mild
  • We’ll eventually get up into the 60s by Sunday.
  • However, Christmas will be rainy.

