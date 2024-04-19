FORECAST: Expect cooler temps after Friday storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon that our summer preview is over.

Be ready for a quick storm or two later on tonight.

Otherwise, clouds will settle in and we’ll begin to bring in some cooler air into the Queen City.

Saturday will be a little cooler but it will definitely be the day to be outside, Ahrens said.

A cold rain will develop on Sunday and we may not even get out of the 50s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group