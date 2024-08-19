FORECAST: Expect fair conditions this work week

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:

Alexander, Catawba, Iredell and Rowan counties until 4:45 p.m.

FORECAST:

Expect some ideal conditions this week in the Charlotte area.

Morning temps will sink into the low 60s and highs will get to the low 80s with sunny skies.

There will be little humidity, as well.

It appears that normal summer temperatures will return this weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

