FORECAST: Expect fair conditions this work week

The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:
- Alexander, Catawba, Iredell and Rowan counties until 4:45 p.m.
FORECAST:
- Expect some ideal conditions this week in the Charlotte area.
- Morning temps will sink into the low 60s and highs will get to the low 80s with sunny skies.
- There will be little humidity, as well.
- It appears that normal summer temperatures will return this weekend.
