FORECAST: Expect fair conditions this work week

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:

  • Alexander, Catawba, Iredell and Rowan counties until 4:45 p.m.

FORECAST:

  • Expect some ideal conditions this week in the Charlotte area.
  • Morning temps will sink into the low 60s and highs will get to the low 80s with sunny skies.
  • There will be little humidity, as well.
  • It appears that normal summer temperatures will return this weekend.

