FORECAST: Expect full day of cold temps, rain

FORECAST:
We are in store for a major temperature swing, said Meteorologist Joe Puma on Wednesday afternoon.
- Temperatures tomorrow will be the coldest this season with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.
- The flooding threat is low.
- Rain showers will start around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. Thursday in the western counties of our coverage area and continue to spread across the region through the morning commute.
- In addition to rain falling during peak travel times, it’s will be a miserable cold rain with temperatures in the 40s.
- The rain will be off and on until 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.
- By the end of the event, we could see more than 1 inch in some spots.
- Once this system moves out, it will return to sunshine and temps climbing into the 60s.
