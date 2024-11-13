FORECAST: Expect full day of cold temps, rain

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for a major temperature swing, said Meteorologist Joe Puma on Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures tomorrow will be the coldest this season with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

The flooding threat is low.

Rain showers will start around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. Thursday in the western counties of our coverage area and continue to spread across the region through the morning commute.

In addition to rain falling during peak travel times, it’s will be a miserable cold rain with temperatures in the 40s.

The rain will be off and on until 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

By the end of the event, we could see more than 1 inch in some spots.

Once this system moves out, it will return to sunshine and temps climbing into the 60s.

