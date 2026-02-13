Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect ideal conditions for Valentine’s Day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’ve got a true 50/50 split coming this weekend.
  • Your Valentine’s Day looks excellent with sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 60s.
  • Then the rain will get going on Sunday.
  • And this is rain we most certainly need.
  • After that rain, we’ll be in for a very nice warm up next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read