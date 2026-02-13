FORECAST: Expect ideal conditions for Valentine’s Day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We’ve got a true 50/50 split coming this weekend.

Your Valentine’s Day looks excellent with sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 60s.

Then the rain will get going on Sunday.

And this is rain we most certainly need.

After that rain, we’ll be in for a very nice warm up next week.

