FORECAST: Expect muggier conditions as humidity builds

FORECAST:

The mountains are expected to start off with some dense fog. This will linger until around 9 a.m. before revealing mostly sunny skies for most of the mountain counties.

We will start off with just a few low, hanging clouds throughout the city, with temperatures sitting in the low 60s.

However, it will feel a bit muggier out there for both Friday and Saturday compared to the past couple of days due to some humidity building from a low off to the east.

Highs today will be in the low 80s under partly sunny skies.

Late tonight and early tomorrow morning there is a chance for some showers, but it does look like the heavier rain will stay off to the east and south.

The chance of rain will clear out by midafternoon, making way for partly cloudy conditions late Saturday into early Sunday.

By Sunday, that frontal passage will have left the region, leaving behind cooler and dryer air for the first half of the work week. Rain chances will be minimal after Saturday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, there are about three disturbances along the Gulf and East Coast, but none of the waves show any signs of cyclone formation in the next week.

