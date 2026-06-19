FORECAST: Expect ‘sensational weekend’

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“Get set for a sensational weekend!” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Friday afternoon.

It will be hot, but the humidity will not!

We’ll see temperatures right near 90 both Saturday and Sunday with no chance of rain and very little humidity.

Our next chance for rain will be on Monday, Ahrens said.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group