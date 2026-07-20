FORECAST: Extreme heat, storm chances linger

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another hot and humid day ahead with highs just slightly cooler in the lower 90s this afternoon.

Heat index values will make it feel near 100 degrees.

Storm chances are a bit lower today with just a few isolated storms. Heavy rain and strong winds can still be expected.

Same story tomorrow before a weak front arrives on Wednesday with a higher storm threat. Damaging wind again is the main threat.

We do get to enjoy a bit of a cool down by the end of the week with lower 80s.

A bit up in the air if we dry out by Thursday or if rain continues.

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