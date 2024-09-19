FORECAST: Feel-like temperatures expected to reach the 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Fog will linger once again throughout the early morning. Once the low-lying clouds start to lift, it will turn into a pleasant but muggy day.

Highs will be in the low 80s, but the feel-like temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s.

There is a chance for a lingering shower this afternoon, but that low is well off to the northeast, so most will stay dry.

It will still be rather humid throughout the weekend, but the region will finally see the return of mostly sunny skies.

Mainly dry conditions will continue into early next week. Daytime temperatures will be close to average over the next couple of days as they will make it to the low to mid-80s.

There is a tropical wave that has formed that may be impacting the Gulf of Mexico early next week. However, we will keep you posted.

