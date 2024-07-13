Forecasts

FORECAST: Feel-like temperatures to reach nearly 100 degrees

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Highs today will once again be well above average as most will be seeing temperatures in the mid-90s with feels-like conditions closer to about 100 degrees.
  • Temperatures will continue to trend warmer, as most will make it feel close to the upper 90s, if not triple digits, for the first half of the work week.
  • There is a slight chance for a few pop-up showers today and tomorrow, but the rain looks incredibly isolated and non-severe.
  • The rain will be nothing to cancel plans over. The pattern into early next week will just be hot.
  • The next best chance of rain will come on Wednesday, with a cold front hopefully bringing a significant amount of relief to the East Coast on Friday.
  • Some models have temperatures for next weekend trending in the low 80s.

