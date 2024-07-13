FORECAST: Feel-like temperatures to reach nearly 100 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Highs today will once again be well above average as most will be seeing temperatures in the mid-90s with feels-like conditions closer to about 100 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to trend warmer, as most will make it feel close to the upper 90s, if not triple digits, for the first half of the work week.

There is a slight chance for a few pop-up showers today and tomorrow, but the rain looks incredibly isolated and non-severe.

The rain will be nothing to cancel plans over. The pattern into early next week will just be hot.

The next best chance of rain will come on Wednesday, with a cold front hopefully bringing a significant amount of relief to the East Coast on Friday.

Some models have temperatures for next weekend trending in the low 80s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group