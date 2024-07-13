FORECAST: Feel-like temperatures to reach nearly 100 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Highs today will once again be well above average as most will be seeing temperatures in the mid-90s with feels-like conditions closer to about 100 degrees.
- Temperatures will continue to trend warmer, as most will make it feel close to the upper 90s, if not triple digits, for the first half of the work week.
- There is a slight chance for a few pop-up showers today and tomorrow, but the rain looks incredibly isolated and non-severe.
- The rain will be nothing to cancel plans over. The pattern into early next week will just be hot.
- The next best chance of rain will come on Wednesday, with a cold front hopefully bringing a significant amount of relief to the East Coast on Friday.
- Some models have temperatures for next weekend trending in the low 80s.
