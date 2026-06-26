FORECAST: Feeling hotter as humidity, rain chances return

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

You can feel some humidity has returned this morning and will go up more this weekend.

Temps today don’t change much from yesterday, but it will feel hotter with the extra steam.

Downpour chances also return with at least some isolated showers and storms (some folks may even see some rain early today.)

Low to mid 90s come in this weekend and it will feel like the upper 90s with the humidity.

Daily downpour chances stick around for weekend plans, but nothing to wash out plans.

Then the big heat comes our way next week.

Upper 90s come in by midweek with heat index values likely near 105!

That kind of heat is likely to last into the Fourth next weekend.

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