FORECAST: Feeling hotter as humidity, rain chances return

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- You can feel some humidity has returned this morning and will go up more this weekend.
- Temps today don’t change much from yesterday, but it will feel hotter with the extra steam.
- Downpour chances also return with at least some isolated showers and storms (some folks may even see some rain early today.)
- Low to mid 90s come in this weekend and it will feel like the upper 90s with the humidity.
- Daily downpour chances stick around for weekend plans, but nothing to wash out plans.
- Then the big heat comes our way next week.
- Upper 90s come in by midweek with heat index values likely near 105!
- That kind of heat is likely to last into the Fourth next weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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