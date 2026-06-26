Forecasts

FORECAST: Feeling hotter as humidity, rain chances return

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • You can feel some humidity has returned this morning and will go up more this weekend.
  • Temps today don’t change much from yesterday, but it will feel hotter with the extra steam.
  • Downpour chances also return with at least some isolated showers and storms (some folks may even see some rain early today.)
  • Low to mid 90s come in this weekend and it will feel like the upper 90s with the humidity.
  • Daily downpour chances stick around for weekend plans, but nothing to wash out plans.
  • Then the big heat comes our way next week.
  • Upper 90s come in by midweek with heat index values likely near 105!
  • That kind of heat is likely to last into the Fourth next weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read