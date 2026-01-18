Forecasts

FORECAST: A few flakes, brief burst of snow is possible

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are still tracking rain and snow showers for our Sunday.
  • Rain will start overnight and early Sunday morning before maybe changing over to a rain/snow mix after daybreak.
  • It all depends on what temperatures do tomorrow morning and how fast the cold air can arrive.
  • The good news is the impacts are slim to none.
  • Roads are still very warm, they have been treated so very little if any snow will stick to the roads.
  • This stuff should clear by midday and then its just cold and dry for the rest of our Sunday.
  • Temps later this week do return to the 50s by Thursday. 

WEATHER RESOURCES:

