FORECAST: A few flakes, brief burst of snow is possible

FORECAST:

We are still tracking rain and snow showers for our Sunday.

Rain will start overnight and early Sunday morning before maybe changing over to a rain/snow mix after daybreak.

It all depends on what temperatures do tomorrow morning and how fast the cold air can arrive.

The good news is the impacts are slim to none.

Roads are still very warm, they have been treated so very little if any snow will stick to the roads.

This stuff should clear by midday and then its just cold and dry for the rest of our Sunday.

Temps later this week do return to the 50s by Thursday.

