FORECAST: A few flakes, brief burst of snow is possible

FORECAST:
- We are still tracking rain and snow showers for our Sunday.
- Rain will start overnight and early Sunday morning before maybe changing over to a rain/snow mix after daybreak.
- It all depends on what temperatures do tomorrow morning and how fast the cold air can arrive.
- The good news is the impacts are slim to none.
- Roads are still very warm, they have been treated so very little if any snow will stick to the roads.
- This stuff should clear by midday and then its just cold and dry for the rest of our Sunday.
- Temps later this week do return to the 50s by Thursday.
