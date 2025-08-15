FORECAST: Fewer storms as temperatures continue to heat up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Thankfully it is NOT raining this morning and overall chances are lower today.

It will be hot and humid this afternoon though with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

A few pop storms can’t be ruled out later today, but not everyone sees them.

Same story for the weekend. Fewer storms, same kind of heat.

Humidity levels may drop off just ever so slightly by Sunday but it remains uncomfortable.

Highs stay around 90 degrees for the next several days.

