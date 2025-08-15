FORECAST: Fewer storms as temperatures continue to heat up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Thankfully it is NOT raining this morning and overall chances are lower today.
- It will be hot and humid this afternoon though with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index in the mid to upper 90s.
- A few pop storms can’t be ruled out later today, but not everyone sees them.
- Same story for the weekend. Fewer storms, same kind of heat.
- Humidity levels may drop off just ever so slightly by Sunday but it remains uncomfortable.
- Highs stay around 90 degrees for the next several days.
