Forecasts

FORECAST: Fewer storms as temperatures continue to heat up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Thankfully it is NOT raining this morning and overall chances are lower today.
  • It will be hot and humid this afternoon though with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index in the mid to upper 90s.
  • A few pop storms can’t be ruled out later today, but not everyone sees them.
  • Same story for the weekend. Fewer storms, same kind of heat.
  • Humidity levels may drop off just ever so slightly by Sunday but it remains uncomfortable.
  • Highs stay around 90 degrees for the next several days.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read