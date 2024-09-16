FORECAST: Flood watch in effect until Tuesday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Heavier rain and gusty winds are expected as the storm off Myrtle Beach edges onshore.
- Expect rain and wind to intensify Monday night.
- The worst weather for the Charlotte area will be from 7 p.m. to midnight with 2 to 4 inches of rain possible.
- This could lead to localized flooding, especially in rivers and creeks.
- Power outages are possible.
- A flood watch is in effect for parts of our area through Tuesday morning.
