Forecasts

FORECAST: Flood watch in effect until Tuesday morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Heavier rain and gusty winds are expected as the storm off Myrtle Beach edges onshore.
  • Expect rain and wind to intensify Monday night.
  • The worst weather for the Charlotte area will be from 7 p.m. to midnight with 2 to 4 inches of rain possible.
  • This could lead to localized flooding, especially in rivers and creeks.
  • Power outages are possible.
  • A flood watch is in effect for parts of our area through Tuesday morning.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read