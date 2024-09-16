FORECAST: Flood watch in effect until Tuesday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Heavier rain and gusty winds are expected as the storm off Myrtle Beach edges onshore.

Expect rain and wind to intensify Monday night.

The worst weather for the Charlotte area will be from 7 p.m. to midnight with 2 to 4 inches of rain possible.

This could lead to localized flooding, especially in rivers and creeks.

Power outages are possible.

A flood watch is in effect for parts of our area through Tuesday morning.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group