FORECAST: Foggy conditions overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for a foggy night so please be careful on the roads and use those low beams.

This fog will continue pretty much until our cold front arrives Monday morning.

This will bring one or two rain showers but the big story is the winds and falling temps.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is up for the mountains for gusts up to 55 mph at times.

The piedmont will still be dealing with gusts of 25-35 mph at times Monday.

We’ll be cold Tuesday before returning to the 50s for NYE and NYD.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group