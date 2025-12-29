Forecasts

FORECAST: Foggy conditions overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in for a foggy night so please be careful on the roads and use those low beams.
  • This fog will continue pretty much until our cold front arrives Monday morning.
  • This will bring one or two rain showers but the big story is the winds and falling temps.
  • A HIGH WIND WARNING is up for the mountains for gusts up to 55 mph at times.
  • The piedmont will still be dealing with gusts of 25-35 mph at times Monday.
  • We’ll be cold Tuesday before returning to the 50s for NYE and NYD.

