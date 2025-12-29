FORECAST: Foggy conditions overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in for a foggy night so please be careful on the roads and use those low beams.
- This fog will continue pretty much until our cold front arrives Monday morning.
- This will bring one or two rain showers but the big story is the winds and falling temps.
- A HIGH WIND WARNING is up for the mountains for gusts up to 55 mph at times.
- The piedmont will still be dealing with gusts of 25-35 mph at times Monday.
- We’ll be cold Tuesday before returning to the 50s for NYE and NYD.
