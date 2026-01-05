FORECAST: Foggy start, tracking warming trend this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re tracking dense fog this morning for much of the area outside of the mountains.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10 a.m. because of these widespread reduced visibilities.

This fog will start to lift mid to late morning, but skies will stay on the cloudy side today.

Temperatures are starting in the 40s and will make it back near 60 degrees this afternoon.

We’re then warming nicely through midweek!

Highs will be in the mid-60s tomorrow and near 70 Wednesday through Saturday.

We’re also closely watching the timing of our next cold front, which is set to bring showers to our area on Saturday.

