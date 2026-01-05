FORECAST: Foggy start, tracking warming trend this week

Forecasts

Foggy start, tracking warming trend this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’re tracking dense fog this morning for much of the area outside of the mountains.
  • A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10 a.m. because of these widespread reduced visibilities.
  • This fog will start to lift mid to late morning, but skies will stay on the cloudy side today.
  • Temperatures are starting in the 40s and will make it back near 60 degrees this afternoon.
  • We’re then warming nicely through midweek!
  • Highs will be in the mid-60s tomorrow and near 70 Wednesday through Saturday.
  • We’re also closely watching the timing of our next cold front, which is set to bring showers to our area on Saturday.

