FORECAST: Foggy start, tracking warming trend this week

FORECAST:
- We’re tracking dense fog this morning for much of the area outside of the mountains.
- A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10 a.m. because of these widespread reduced visibilities.
- This fog will start to lift mid to late morning, but skies will stay on the cloudy side today.
- Temperatures are starting in the 40s and will make it back near 60 degrees this afternoon.
- We’re then warming nicely through midweek!
- Highs will be in the mid-60s tomorrow and near 70 Wednesday through Saturday.
- We’re also closely watching the timing of our next cold front, which is set to bring showers to our area on Saturday.
