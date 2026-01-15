FORECAST: Frigid morning ahead before brief warm-up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A bitterly cold night is ahead as temperatures drop into the teens across Charlotte by Friday morning, with brisk winds making it feel even colder.

In the mountains, wind chills will dip below zero.

Sunshine will help temperatures rebound into the 40s on Friday, but the relief will be short-lived.

Another cold blast is expected this weekend.

While one forecast model hints at a few snowflakes early Sunday, most models keep the area dry, making the chance for snow low and impacts unlikely.

Social media has been abuzz with snow potential for Sunday! ❄️ However, in Charlotte, it's not looking like a great chance. The GFS is the only solution with widespread snow for us. All other models keep us too warm and/or dry. See you at 5pm on @wsoctv to break it all down! pic.twitter.com/Y6tPAo9puu — Danielle Miller (@wx_danielle) January 15, 2026

