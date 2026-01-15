FORECAST: Frigid morning ahead before brief warm-up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A bitterly cold night is ahead as temperatures drop into the teens across Charlotte by Friday morning, with brisk winds making it feel even colder.
- In the mountains, wind chills will dip below zero.
- Sunshine will help temperatures rebound into the 40s on Friday, but the relief will be short-lived.
- Another cold blast is expected this weekend.
- While one forecast model hints at a few snowflakes early Sunday, most models keep the area dry, making the chance for snow low and impacts unlikely.
Social media has been abuzz with snow potential for Sunday! ❄️ However, in Charlotte, it's not looking like a great chance. The GFS is the only solution with widespread snow for us. All other models keep us too warm and/or dry. See you at 5pm on @wsoctv to break it all down! pic.twitter.com/Y6tPAo9puu— Danielle Miller (@wx_danielle) January 15, 2026
