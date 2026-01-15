Forecasts

FORECAST: Frigid morning ahead before brief warm-up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A bitterly cold night is ahead as temperatures drop into the teens across Charlotte by Friday morning, with brisk winds making it feel even colder.
  • In the mountains, wind chills will dip below zero.
  • Sunshine will help temperatures rebound into the 40s on Friday, but the relief will be short-lived.
  • Another cold blast is expected this weekend.
  • While one forecast model hints at a few snowflakes early Sunday, most models keep the area dry, making the chance for snow low and impacts unlikely.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read