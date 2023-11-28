FORECAST: Get ready for another chilly morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Bundle up and get ready for more chilly temperatures tomorrow morning.

As the winds calm down tonight, temperatures will plummet to near-record lows.

Lows will be around 22 degrees, Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

After that chill, we’ll be looking ahead to what appears to be a decent rain chance by the end of the week.

“Heads up!” Ahrens warned. “The weekend does look messy! We’ll keep you posted!”

