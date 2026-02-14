FORECAST: Get ready for cold, rainy conditions Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are in for a major change in weather as widespread rainfall moves in on Sunday along with temps struggling to reach the upper 40s, Meteorologist Joe Puma said on Saturday afternoon.

So, needless to say, it’s going to be a cold, rainy Sunday.

We will see much-needed rainfall from this system with rain up to one inch in some spots.

Once this system departs the Carolinas Sunday night, we are tracking a major warm up next week.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with dry conditions.

Our next low chance of rain arrives next weekend.

