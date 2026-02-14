FORECAST: Get ready for cold, rainy conditions Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in for a major change in weather as widespread rainfall moves in on Sunday along with temps struggling to reach the upper 40s, Meteorologist Joe Puma said on Saturday afternoon.
- So, needless to say, it’s going to be a cold, rainy Sunday.
- We will see much-needed rainfall from this system with rain up to one inch in some spots.
- Once this system departs the Carolinas Sunday night, we are tracking a major warm up next week.
- Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with dry conditions.
- Our next low chance of rain arrives next weekend.
