Forecasts

FORECAST: Get ready for cold, rainy conditions Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in for a major change in weather as widespread rainfall moves in on Sunday along with temps struggling to reach the upper 40s, Meteorologist Joe Puma said on Saturday afternoon.
  • So, needless to say, it’s going to be a cold, rainy Sunday.
  • We will see much-needed rainfall from this system with rain up to one inch in some spots.
  • Once this system departs the Carolinas Sunday night, we are tracking a major warm up next week.
  • Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with dry conditions.
  • Our next low chance of rain arrives next weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read