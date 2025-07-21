FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect as dangerous temperatures continue

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A Heat Advisory is in effect for Charlotte and all points south for today as the heat index values climb to near or above 105° this afternoon.
- A few cooling downpours will be around today, but not everyone gets rain.
- Those that do, will get heavy downpours with intense lightning.
- Some of this activity could linger well into the evening hours.
- Then we get to talk about relief coming our way. A weak front pushes through tomorrow and that helps to drop the temps down to the upper 80s with some clouds and scattered showers.
- The bigger change comes in on Wednesday with a decent drop in the humidity levels.
- This won’t last long though, the higher heat and steam returns by Friday and the weekend.
Heat Advisory in effect today from basically I-85 and points south. Heat index values could exceed 105° in these areas this afternoon. Be safe out there today in the heat and try to get outdoor activities done early if you can. pic.twitter.com/h6x6N5LsBg— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 21, 2025
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group