FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect as dangerous temperatures continue

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Charlotte and all points south for today as the heat index values climb to near or above 105° this afternoon.

A few cooling downpours will be around today, but not everyone gets rain.

Those that do, will get heavy downpours with intense lightning.

Some of this activity could linger well into the evening hours.

Then we get to talk about relief coming our way. A weak front pushes through tomorrow and that helps to drop the temps down to the upper 80s with some clouds and scattered showers.

The bigger change comes in on Wednesday with a decent drop in the humidity levels.

This won’t last long though, the higher heat and steam returns by Friday and the weekend.

