FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect as dangerous temperatures continue

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A Heat Advisory is in effect for Charlotte and all points south for today as the heat index values climb to near or above 105° this afternoon.
  • A few cooling downpours will be around today, but not everyone gets rain.
  • Those that do, will get heavy downpours with intense lightning.
  • Some of this activity could linger well into the evening hours.
  • Then we get to talk about relief coming our way. A weak front pushes through tomorrow and that helps to drop the temps down to the upper 80s with some clouds and scattered showers.
  • The bigger change comes in on Wednesday with a decent drop in the humidity levels.
  • This won’t last long though, the higher heat and steam returns by Friday and the weekend.

