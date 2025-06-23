FORECAST: Heat index values could reach 108 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A heat advisory will be in effect from noon Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Piedmont and Foothills of western North Carolina, and Upstate South Carolina.

Residents in these areas can expect heat index values to reach up to 108 degrees, posing a risk of heat-related illnesses due to the combination of high temperatures and humidity.

Authorities are urging people to take precautionary measures during the advisory period. It is advised not to leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles, as car interiors can reach lethal temperatures quickly.

Expect a couple storms this week as the heat wave continues.

