Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat comes back in full force with temperatures nearing triple-digits

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • The nice break from the heat is over today as temps heat back up to the lower 90s this afternoon.
  • Humidity is increasing too, making it feel like the upper 90s.
  • Much more heat is coming tomorrow though with near-record highs in the upper 90s. Heat index could be between 100-105°! Storm chances remain low for now, but those will pick up as we head into Saturday evening.
  • This should keep the temps from getting as hot Saturday afternoon, but it won’t be that much of a difference.
  • Temps do fall back to just near 90 on Sunday as scattered showers and storm chances remain.
  • Next week looks much cooler in the 80s, but it also looks to be wet.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read