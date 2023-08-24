FORECAST: Heat comes back in full force with temperatures nearing triple-digits

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The nice break from the heat is over today as temps heat back up to the lower 90s this afternoon.

Humidity is increasing too, making it feel like the upper 90s.

Much more heat is coming tomorrow though with near-record highs in the upper 90s. Heat index could be between 100-105°! Storm chances remain low for now, but those will pick up as we head into Saturday evening.

This should keep the temps from getting as hot Saturday afternoon, but it won’t be that much of a difference.

Temps do fall back to just near 90 on Sunday as scattered showers and storm chances remain.

Next week looks much cooler in the 80s, but it also looks to be wet.

