FORECAST: Heat comes back in full force with temperatures nearing triple-digits

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The nice break from the heat is over today as temps heat back up to the lower 90s this afternoon.
- Humidity is increasing too, making it feel like the upper 90s.
- Much more heat is coming tomorrow though with near-record highs in the upper 90s. Heat index could be between 100-105°! Storm chances remain low for now, but those will pick up as we head into Saturday evening.
- This should keep the temps from getting as hot Saturday afternoon, but it won’t be that much of a difference.
- Temps do fall back to just near 90 on Sunday as scattered showers and storm chances remain.
- Next week looks much cooler in the 80s, but it also looks to be wet.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
©2023 Cox Media Group