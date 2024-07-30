FORECAST: Heat to follow cluster of storms this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A big cluster of storms could arrive late this morning after moving through Kentucky. However, how much it holds together to move into the metro is unclear.

The clouds and rain are expected to roll in around midday. This could reduce storm chances later this afternoon and keep temps cooler than forecast.

Right now, expect sunshine to break in and highs quickly warm to near 90 degrees. However, we may stay in the 80s if the clouds hang tight all afternoon.

The overall theme for the rest of the week is the heat building into the region.

Highs are expected to jump into the mid-90s tomorrow and stay there the rest of the week, with heat index values reaching between 100 and 105 degrees.

I'm watching this big cluster of storms moving through Kentucky this morning. This complex is heading toward the mountains, but it remains to be seen how strong it will be when it gets here. This will be a big factor in our weather today. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ElUb4zqBsc — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 30, 2024

