Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat to follow cluster of storms this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • A big cluster of storms could arrive late this morning after moving through Kentucky. However, how much it holds together to move into the metro is unclear.
  • The clouds and rain are expected to roll in around midday. This could reduce storm chances later this afternoon and keep temps cooler than forecast.
  • Right now, expect sunshine to break in and highs quickly warm to near 90 degrees. However, we may stay in the 80s if the clouds hang tight all afternoon.
  • The overall theme for the rest of the week is the heat building into the region.
  • Highs are expected to jump into the mid-90s tomorrow and stay there the rest of the week, with heat index values reaching between 100 and 105 degrees.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read