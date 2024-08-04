FORECAST: Heat and humidity, but fewer showers expected

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Heat and humidity are still around Sunday, but should be somewhat less in the way of showers and thunderstorm coverage.

It’ll be more of the same Monday.

The upcoming week with focus on Debby remnants. Debby still looks to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane and make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area from Sunday night to Monday morning. Remnants then look to move up over Georgia and the Carolinas, or possibly just off the coast and stick around while slowly drying out.

For us locally, this would mean some shower and storm threats most of the week. It doesn’t appear we’ll have heavy, consistent rain (as of right now), but stay tuned.

The added moisture will likely keep our temperatures somewhat cooler this upcoming week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Firefighter urges drivers to slow down after being hit responding to downed tree)

Firefighter urges drivers to slow down after being hit responding to downed tree

















©2024 Cox Media Group