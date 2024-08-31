FORECAST: Heat, humidity to increase before rain moves in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We started off hot and steamy, with some dense fog across the region. Highs for the city will be in the low 90s, but it feels like temperatures will be closer to 100 degrees.

Clouds are expected to hang low for the day, but some sun will shine through. The chance for rain for the metro will increase after 3 p.m.

The region isn’t expecting to see a lot of rain today, but there could be some strong thunderstorms across the mountains. However, the chance of rain will be much higher tomorrow.

The race conditions look cloudy and dry for the most part, but there will be a lingering rain chance pretty much all day.

Mainly after 2 p.m., our area will likely see heavier thunderstorms. Flooding will be the biggest concern for tomorrow afternoon.

There is also a slight rain chance on Monday, but after that things will calm down. The rest of the work week looks really nice, with highs in the upper seventies/low 80s.

