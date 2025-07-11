FORECAST: Heat index values expected to climb this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A hot and humid weekend is in store, with temperatures expected to reach the low to mid-90s and heat index values climbing to the mid-to-upper 90s.

The forecast predicts a low chance of rain each day, primarily due to the heating of the day, and this weather pattern is expected to persist for the next 7 to 10 days.

Meteorologists have indicated that the current weather pattern of heat and humidity, coupled with sporadic rain chances, will likely continue throughout the upcoming week.

Residents are advised to prepare for the high temperatures and consider staying hydrated and taking breaks if spending extended periods outdoors.

While the chance of rain remains low, the combination of heat and humidity could lead to isolated storms, particularly in the afternoons.

This extended period of hot and humid weather is typical for this time of year, and local authorities may issue heat advisories if conditions worsen.

As the region braces for a stretch of hot and humid days, residents are encouraged to stay informed about the weather conditions and take necessary precautions to stay safe.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

