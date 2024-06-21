FORECAST: Heat indexes to soar this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“OK, friends, let’s be careful and check up on one another,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Friday afternoon.

It will be dangerously hot in areas over the weekend as the heat index gets close to 100 degrees.

There will be a few cooling thunderstorms possible on Sunday but most of us are in the oven through the weekend and well into next week, Ahrens said.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group