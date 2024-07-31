Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat returns as highs jump to the mid-90s this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Today is the day that we see the bigger heat return. Highs jump to the mid-90s this afternoon, but heat index values could exceed 100 degrees.
  • We don’t expect nearly as many storms to pop up today, but anything that can develop would be strong to severe with a damaging wind threat.
  • We may also see a bigger storm complex push into the mountains late tonight. Even higher heat is the story as we head through the rest of the week.
  • Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s tomorrow and Friday. Better storm chances are expected to come in on Saturday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

