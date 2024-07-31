FORECAST: Heat returns as highs jump to the mid-90s this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Today is the day that we see the bigger heat return. Highs jump to the mid-90s this afternoon, but heat index values could exceed 100 degrees.

We don’t expect nearly as many storms to pop up today, but anything that can develop would be strong to severe with a damaging wind threat.

We may also see a bigger storm complex push into the mountains late tonight. Even higher heat is the story as we head through the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s tomorrow and Friday. Better storm chances are expected to come in on Saturday.

