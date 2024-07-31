FORECAST: Heat returns as highs jump to the mid-90s this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Today is the day that we see the bigger heat return. Highs jump to the mid-90s this afternoon, but heat index values could exceed 100 degrees.
- We don’t expect nearly as many storms to pop up today, but anything that can develop would be strong to severe with a damaging wind threat.
- We may also see a bigger storm complex push into the mountains late tonight. Even higher heat is the story as we head through the rest of the week.
- Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s tomorrow and Friday. Better storm chances are expected to come in on Saturday.
