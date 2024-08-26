FORECAST: Heat returns as students head back to school

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Back to school, this morning will be quite pleasant out the door.

And while temperatures are comfortable for now, they will be heating up quickly today.

Highs return to 90 this afternoon for the first time in over a week.

The humidity levels aren’t too bad just yet, but those will also be climbing through the week.

The heat index is expected to reach around 100 degrees by Wednesday.

However, storm chances are slim to none for now, and then return by Thursday.

The big heat remains through Friday before cooling back to the 80s for Labor Day weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

