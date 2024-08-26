Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat returns as students head back to school

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Back to school, this morning will be quite pleasant out the door.
  • And while temperatures are comfortable for now, they will be heating up quickly today.
  • Highs return to 90 this afternoon for the first time in over a week.
  • The humidity levels aren’t too bad just yet, but those will also be climbing through the week.
  • The heat index is expected to reach around 100 degrees by Wednesday.
  • However, storm chances are slim to none for now, and then return by Thursday.
  • The big heat remains through Friday before cooling back to the 80s for Labor Day weekend.

