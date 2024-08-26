FORECAST: Heat returns as students head back to school

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Back to school, this morning will be quite pleasant out the door.
- And while temperatures are comfortable for now, they will be heating up quickly today.
- Highs return to 90 this afternoon for the first time in over a week.
- The humidity levels aren’t too bad just yet, but those will also be climbing through the week.
- The heat index is expected to reach around 100 degrees by Wednesday.
- However, storm chances are slim to none for now, and then return by Thursday.
- The big heat remains through Friday before cooling back to the 80s for Labor Day weekend.
