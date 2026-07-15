FORECAST: Heat to stick around through the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It actually feels pretty good this morning as the humidity has dropped a touch.
- But, we are going to heat right back up later this afternoon.
- Highs in the lower 90s today with just a low amount of heat index in the mid 90s.
- The bigger heat then returns tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index at or above 100 degrees!
- That kind of heat is going to stick around through the weekend as well.
- Rain chances are slim to none for the next several days with just some isolated downpours this weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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