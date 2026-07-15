FORECAST: Heat to stick around through the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It actually feels pretty good this morning as the humidity has dropped a touch.

But, we are going to heat right back up later this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s today with just a low amount of heat index in the mid 90s.

The bigger heat then returns tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index at or above 100 degrees!

That kind of heat is going to stick around through the weekend as well.

Rain chances are slim to none for the next several days with just some isolated downpours this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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