FORECAST: Heat wave expected to bring high temperatures and humidity

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in store for some summer-like heat and humidity over the next several days.
- Sunshine is expected to warm us up to the 90s, with the humidity making it feel even hotter.
- This is a trend we will continue to see through Wednesday.
- We’ll then see some clouds and a few rain opportunities that will bring the thermometer down into the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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