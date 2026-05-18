FORECAST: Heat wave expected to bring high temperatures and humidity

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for some summer-like heat and humidity over the next several days.

Sunshine is expected to warm us up to the 90s, with the humidity making it feel even hotter.

This is a trend we will continue to see through Wednesday.

We’ll then see some clouds and a few rain opportunities that will bring the thermometer down into the weekend.

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