Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy downpours possible this evening

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • This rainy Monday weather will slowly ease up but there will still be some heavier downpours around through the evening hours.
  • Around midnight, we’ll start to calm down and we’ll get to enjoy a brighter day tomorrow.
  • You can also expect windy conditions tomorrow with gusts of more than 25 mph.
  • Highs in the middle 50s.
  • Highs will be near 60 with clear skies for the rest of the work week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read