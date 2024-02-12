FORECAST: Heavy downpours possible this evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- This rainy Monday weather will slowly ease up but there will still be some heavier downpours around through the evening hours.
- Around midnight, we’ll start to calm down and we’ll get to enjoy a brighter day tomorrow.
- You can also expect windy conditions tomorrow with gusts of more than 25 mph.
- Highs in the middle 50s.
- Highs will be near 60 with clear skies for the rest of the work week.
