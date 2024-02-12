FORECAST: Heavy downpours possible this evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

This rainy Monday weather will slowly ease up but there will still be some heavier downpours around through the evening hours.

Around midnight, we’ll start to calm down and we’ll get to enjoy a brighter day tomorrow.

You can also expect windy conditions tomorrow with gusts of more than 25 mph.

Highs in the middle 50s.

Highs will be near 60 with clear skies for the rest of the work week.

