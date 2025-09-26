FORECAST: Heavy rain likely in Charlotte early next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are continuing to track the potential for a major tropical event in the Charlotte area early next week.

For the next several days, there will be downpours on and off with very humid conditions in the low 80s.

Meanwhile, a storm that will eventually be named Imelda is expected to strengthen in the Bahamas.

Most computer models predict the storm will be near Charleston by Monday afternoon. Some push it directly inland, others hover it around Charleston.

Either way, it will send very heavy rain in our direction on Monday afternoon, through Tuesday, and potentially beyond.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group