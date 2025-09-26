FORECAST: Heavy rain likely in Charlotte early next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are continuing to track the potential for a major tropical event in the Charlotte area early next week.
- For the next several days, there will be downpours on and off with very humid conditions in the low 80s.
- Meanwhile, a storm that will eventually be named Imelda is expected to strengthen in the Bahamas.
- Most computer models predict the storm will be near Charleston by Monday afternoon. Some push it directly inland, others hover it around Charleston.
- Either way, it will send very heavy rain in our direction on Monday afternoon, through Tuesday, and potentially beyond.
