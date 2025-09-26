Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy rain likely in Charlotte early next week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are continuing to track the potential for a major tropical event in the Charlotte area early next week.
  • For the next several days, there will be downpours on and off with very humid conditions in the low 80s.
  • Meanwhile, a storm that will eventually be named Imelda is expected to strengthen in the Bahamas.
  • Most computer models predict the storm will be near Charleston by Monday afternoon. Some push it directly inland, others hover it around Charleston.
  • Either way, it will send very heavy rain in our direction on Monday afternoon, through Tuesday, and potentially beyond.

