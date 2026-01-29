FORECAST: High-impact snowstorm expected this weekend across the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A major winter storm is shaping up to bring the most significant snowfall the Charlotte area has seen since 2018, with impacts beginning late Friday and peaking on Saturday.
- Clouds will thicken Friday, keeping highs in the lower 40s, before snow develops in the Mountains Friday night and spreads into the Piedmont by Saturday morning.
- The storm is expected to move slowly across the Carolinas, producing a dry, powdery snow with periods of heavier bursts that could quickly accumulate.
- Current projections call for 3 to 6 inches of snow in Charlotte, with higher totals in the Mountains, making this a high-impact event.
- Snow should taper off Saturday night, but travel conditions are expected to remain hazardous into Sunday as roads stay snow-covered.
- Only limited melting is anticipated on Sunday afternoon, followed by a refreeze overnight into Monday, which could create icy conditions to start the new week.
