FORECAST: High-impact snowstorm expected this weekend across the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A major winter storm is shaping up to bring the most significant snowfall the Charlotte area has seen since 2018, with impacts beginning late Friday and peaking on Saturday.

Clouds will thicken Friday, keeping highs in the lower 40s, before snow develops in the Mountains Friday night and spreads into the Piedmont by Saturday morning.

The storm is expected to move slowly across the Carolinas, producing a dry, powdery snow with periods of heavier bursts that could quickly accumulate.

Current projections call for 3 to 6 inches of snow in Charlotte, with higher totals in the Mountains, making this a high-impact event.

Snow should taper off Saturday night, but travel conditions are expected to remain hazardous into Sunday as roads stay snow-covered.

Only limited melting is anticipated on Sunday afternoon, followed by a refreeze overnight into Monday, which could create icy conditions to start the new week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group