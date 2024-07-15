FORECAST: High temps Monday approach record set in 1893

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Big time heat continues, starting out the new work week.

Highs Monday won’t be far from a record in Charlotte of 100 degrees, which was set all the way back in 1893. The heat index will make it feel between 102 and 106 degrees Monday afternoon and some counties east of Charlotte are under Heat Advisories.

A couple of cooling downpours will fire up in the afternoon, but it won’t rain everywhere and brings little relief.

Better rain chances arrive late week as a weak cold front arrives and parks itself nearby. This should also help to take the edge off the heat, with highs down to the 80s by Friday.

Unsettled weather remains possible heading into the weekend with thankfully no big heat.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

