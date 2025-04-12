FORECAST: Highs in the 60s rest of the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for some calm weather the next week or so.

We’ll warm back into the low 80s on Monday before another cold front moves through.

Right now, it looks like it will be a dry front, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out in the mountains.

Otherwise, temperatures are running well below normal in the 60s with sunshine this week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group