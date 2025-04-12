FORECAST: Highs in the 60s rest of the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in for some calm weather the next week or so.
- We’ll warm back into the low 80s on Monday before another cold front moves through.
- Right now, it looks like it will be a dry front, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out in the mountains.
- Otherwise, temperatures are running well below normal in the 60s with sunshine this week.
