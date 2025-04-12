Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs in the 60s rest of the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • We are in for some calm weather the next week or so.
  • We’ll warm back into the low 80s on Monday before another cold front moves through.
  • Right now, it looks like it will be a dry front, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out in the mountains.
  • Otherwise, temperatures are running well below normal in the 60s with sunshine this week.

